BRIEF-Ultragenyx, Kyowa Hakko Kirin, Kyowa Kirin announce positive 24-week data from adult phase 3 study of burosumab

Bunge says not engaged in business discussions with Glencore
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.
April 18 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc
* Ultragenyx, Kyowa Hakko Kirin and Kyowa Kirin International announce positive 24-week data from adult phase 3 study of Burosumab (KRN23) in X-linked hypophosphatemia
* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc - study met primary endpoint of serum phosphorus response and key secondary endpoint of stiffness improvement
* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc - patients treated with burosumab demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in serum phosphorus levels
* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc - there have been no deaths in study
* Ultragenyx - Of 134 patients enrolled, 1 patient in burosumab arm discontinued treatment during 24-week double-blind treatment period due to consent withdrawal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 23 Southeast Asia startup Sea Ltd has filed for a potential U.S. initial public offering that could raise about $1 billion, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The company, which was earlier known as Garena, filed confidentially with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is looking forward to list itself in early 2018, Bloomberg said.