BRIEF-Ultrapetrol completes court-approved financial restructuring and emerged from chapter 11

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 4 Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Ltd:
* Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) limited has completed its court-approved financial restructuring and emerged from chapter 11 on March 31, 2017
* Ultrapetrol -all of conditions to effectiveness under its plan of reorganization have been satisfied or otherwise waived in accordance with terms of plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm