BRIEF-Ultrapetrol(Bahamas) prepackaged chapter 11 plan confirmed by court

BRIEF-QuintilesIMS announces launch of secondary public offering
* Quintilesims announces launch of secondary public offering, repurchase of common stock and increase in share buyback authorization
March 21 Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Ltd -
* Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Limited prepackaged chapter 11 plan confirmed by court
* Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Ltd says expects to emerge from chapter 11 on March 31, 2017
* Plan implements agreement reached with company's and subsidiaries' lenders and bondholders
* Under plan river business units will be purchased by Sparrow River Investments Ltd for a purchase price of $73.0 million
* Other creditors of offshore business are unaffected and will continue to be paid when due in ordinary course of business
* Says Sparrow Offshore Capital Ltd will purchase offshore subsidiaries of company for $2.5 million
* Management teams of river business and offshore business are being retained
* Plan provides that all other creditors will be paid in full
* Colony northstar, inc. Announces redemption of 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock
* Commercial vehicle group inc says on may 24, 2017, company concluded that it will keep monona facility open - sec filing