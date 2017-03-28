版本:
BRIEF-Ultratech receives follow-on, multiple system orders

March 28 Ultratech Inc:

* Ultratech- received follow-on, multiple system orders from several outsourced semiconductor assembly and test companies in Taiwan, Korea and China

* Ultratech Inc - Ultratech plans to begin shipping systems in Q2 and Q3 of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
