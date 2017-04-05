版本:
BRIEF-Ultratech says 2 North American semiconductor manufacturers will target use of LM7 melt system at 7-nm and below nodes

April 5 Ultratech Inc:

* Ultratech Inc - two North American semiconductor manufacturers will target use of lm7 melt system at 7-nm and below nodes

* Ultratech Inc - plans to ship both systems in first half of 2017 to customers' facilities in u.s Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
