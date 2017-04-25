版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 21:19 BJT

BRIEF-UMB Financial Q1 non-GAAP operating earnings per share $0.89

April 25 UMB Financial Corp:

* UMB Financial Corp reports first quarter net income of $44.2 million or $0.89 per diluted share

* Q1 non-GAAP operating earnings per share $0.89

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net interest income $134.3 million versus $117.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐