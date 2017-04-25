BRIEF-UMB Financial Q1 non-GAAP operating earnings per share $0.89

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
April 25 UMB Financial Corp:
* UMB Financial Corp reports first quarter net income of $44.2 million or $0.89 per diluted share
* Q1 non-GAAP operating earnings per share $0.89
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Qtrly net interest income $134.3 million versus $117.9 million
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.