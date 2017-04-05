版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 5日 星期三 17:59 BJT

BRIEF-UMC's Xiamen subsidiary orders machinery equipment worth from Tokyo Electron

April 5 United Microelectronics Corp

* Says its Xiamen subsidiary orders machinery equipment worth T$721 million ($23.72 million)

Source text on Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.4000 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐