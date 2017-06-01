版本:
2017年 6月 2日 星期五

BRIEF-UMH Properties announces new mortgage loan

June 1 Umh Properties Inc

* Umh properties, inc. Announces new mortgage loan

* Successfully completed refinancing of its highland estates community through wells fargo bank, for proceeds of $16.8 million

* This freddie mac mortgage loan has a 10-year maturity with principal repayments based on a 30-year amortization schedule

* Interest on this mortgage is at 4.12% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
