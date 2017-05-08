版本:
BRIEF-Under Armour effective May 8 Kip Fulks, chief product officer, is assuming role of strategic advisor to co

May 8 Under Armour Inc:

Effective may 8 Kip Fulks, co's co-founder, chief product officer, is assuming role of strategic advisor to co
