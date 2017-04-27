BRIEF-Under Armour executive says expects Q2 revenue growth rate to be about 1 point higher than Q1 - conf call

April 27 Under Armour Inc
* Under Armour executive - sluggish signature market and
warm consumer reception led to softer-than-expected results for
the Curry 3 sneakers - conf call
* Under Armour executive - expect the revenue growth rate in
the second quarter to be approximately 1 point higher than the
first quarter - conf call
* Under Armour executive - for second half of year, expect
revenue to be up at mid-teen percent rate, with "strongest
comparison of 2017 being in Q4" - conf call
* Under Armour executive - this year "Under Armour
officially out of acquisition mode and we're in activation mode"
- conf call
