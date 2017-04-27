BRIEF-Under Armour Q1 revenue rose 7 percent to $1.1 bln

April 27 Under Armour Inc:
* Under Armour reports first quarter results
* Q1 revenue rose 7 percent to $1.1 billion
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 11 to 12 percent
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $5.4 billion
* Under Armour Inc - reiterates full year 2017 outlook
* Under Armour Inc - qtrly net loss per share of class a, b
and c common stock was $0.01
* Under Armour Inc - inventory increased 8 percent to $902
million at quarter-end
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.42, revenue view $5.35
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.04, revenue view $1.11
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
