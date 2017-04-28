版本:
BRIEF-Uni-Pixel says taken delivery of a new coating system for its diamond guard glass replacement resin compound

April 28 Uni-pixel Inc

* Uni-Pixel inc- taken delivery of a new coating system for application of its diamond guard™ glass replacement resin compound

* Uni-Pixel inc- system is scheduled for installation in may 2017 and is expected to commence production in june 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
