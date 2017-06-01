BRIEF-Uni-Select acquires The Parts Alliance

June 1 Uni-Select Inc:
* Uni-Select acquires The Parts Alliance, a leading and
rapidly growing automotive aftermarket parts distributor in the
UK
* Transaction value is approximately 205.0 million STG on a
cash-free and debt-free basis
* Transaction fully funded with debt
* Transaction is anticipated to be immediately accretive to
adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS
* Sephton will join Uni-Select's executive team while
continuing his leadership role in UK as President and CEO of
European business segment
* Terms of transaction have been approved by Board of
Directors of Uni-Select and Parts Alliance shareholders
* To finance transaction, Uni-Select has secured a US$625.0
million fully underwritten commitment from National Bank of
Canada, Royal Bank of Canada
