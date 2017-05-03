版本:
BRIEF-Uni-Select Inc Q1 sales $297.2 million

May 3 Uni Select Inc

* Uni-Select reports sales and EBITDA growth as well as network expansion in q1

* Q1 sales rose 12.6 percent to $297.2 million

* Uni-Select Inc - qtrly earnings per share earnings per share $0.26

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $309.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Uni-Select Inc - C$0.0925 per share quarterly dividend declared, up 8.8% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
