BRIEF-Unichem Labs gets FDA nod for migraine drug

March 8 Unichem Laboratories Ltd

* Says receives ANDA approval from USFDA for rizatriptan benzoate odt & rizatriptan benzoate tablets USP

* Says product will be commercialized from Unichem’s Goa plant

* Says active pharmaceutical ingredient will also be made in house at Roha API plant

* Says drug indicated for the acute treatment of migraine in adults and in pediatric patients 6 to 17 years of age Source text: bit.ly/2mWit4t Further company coverage:
