BRIEF-Unichem Labs gets FDA nod for migraine drug

BRIEF-AMIRA NATURE FOODS OBTAINED A NATIONAL LISTING WITH REWE GROUP
* EXPANDED ITS DISTRIBUTION FOOTPRINT IN GERMANY BY OBTAINING A NATIONAL LISTING WITH REWE GROUP, A GERMAN RETAILER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 8 Unichem Laboratories Ltd
* Says receives ANDA approval from USFDA for rizatriptan benzoate odt & rizatriptan benzoate tablets USP
* Says product will be commercialized from Unichem’s Goa plant
* Says active pharmaceutical ingredient will also be made in house at Roha API plant
* Says drug indicated for the acute treatment of migraine in adults and in pediatric patients 6 to 17 years of age Source text: bit.ly/2mWit4t Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 24 U.S. home resales fell more than expected in April, weighed down by a chronic shortage of houses on the market that is keeping prices elevated and sidelining prospective buyers.
NEW DELHI, May 24 India approved on Wednesday a long-awaited policy to boost local defence manufacturing by effectively picking industry champions that would tie up with foreign players and make high-tech defence equipment.