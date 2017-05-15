BRIEF-Unico American qtrly loss per share $0.40

May 15 Unico American Corp:
* Unico American Corporation reports first quarter 2017
financial results
* Q1 revenue $9.0 million
* Unico American Corp qtrly loss per share $0.40
* Unico American Corp - " company's Q1 2017 financial
results clearly did not meet our expectations"
* Unico American Corp - stockholders' equity was $12.58 per
common share as of March 31,2017
* Unico American Corp - management filed for regulatory
approval of rate increases last november and received that
approval on monday
