BRIEF-Unico American qtrly loss per share $0.40

May 15 Unico American Corp:

* Unico American Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue $9.0 million

* Unico American Corp qtrly loss per share $0.40

* Unico American Corp - " company's Q1 2017 financial results clearly did not meet our expectations"

* Unico American Corp - stockholders' equity was $12.58 per common share as of March 31,2017

* Unico American Corp - management filed for regulatory approval of rate increases last november and received that approval on monday