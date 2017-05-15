版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 16日 星期二 04:53 BJT

BRIEF-Unico American qtrly loss per share $0.40

May 15 Unico American Corp:

* Unico American Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue $9.0 million

* Unico American Corp qtrly loss per share $0.40

* Unico American Corp - " company's Q1 2017 financial results clearly did not meet our expectations"

* Unico American Corp - stockholders' equity was $12.58 per common share as of March 31,2017

* Unico American Corp - management filed for regulatory approval of rate increases last november and received that approval on monday Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐