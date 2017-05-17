BRIEF-Unico American says EVP on medical leave of absence

BRIEF-Sears Canada is said to prepare to seek creditor protection- Bloomberg, citing sources
May 16 Unico American Corp
* Unico American Corporation announces medical leave of absence for its Executive Vice President
* Expected duration of that absence is currently unknown
Unico says Aaron's current responsibilities as executive vice president will be handled by Cary L. Cheldin, company's chairman, president and CEO
* Executed formal agreement for purchase of technology assets of F4! Environmental through purchase of F4 Environmental Solutions
MEXICO CITY, June 20 Mexican state oil producer Pemex will import additional gasoline after a major fire last week at its largest refinery that halted production, a company source said on Tuesday.