2017年 5月 17日

BRIEF-Unico American says EVP on medical leave of absence

May 16 Unico American Corp

* Unico American Corporation announces medical leave of absence for its Executive Vice President

* Expected duration of that absence is currently unknown

* Unico says Aaron's current responsibilities as executive vice president will be handled by Cary L. Cheldin, company's chairman, president and CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
