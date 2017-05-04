BRIEF-Unifi Inc says Kevin Hall appointed CEO and member of board of directors

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Unifi Inc
* Kevin d. Hall appointed chief executive officer and member of the board of directors of unifi, inc.
* Unifi inc - thomas caudle will continue to serve as unifi's president, a position he has held since 2016
* Unifi inc - chief financial officer, sean goodman, has resigned his position effective june 24 to accept employment with another company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.