BRIEF-Unifi Inc says Kevin Hall appointed CEO and member of board of directors

May 4 Unifi Inc

* Kevin d. Hall appointed chief executive officer and member of the board of directors of unifi, inc.

* Unifi inc - thomas caudle will continue to serve as unifi's president, a position he has held since 2016

* Unifi inc - chief financial officer, sean goodman, has resigned his position effective june 24 to accept employment with another company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
