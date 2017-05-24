版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 24日 星期三 21:59 BJT

BRIEF-UniFirst Corp says CEO Ronald Croatti has died

May 24 Unifirst Corp:

* UniFirst Corp says UniFirst mourns loss of president and CEO Ronald D. Croatti

* UniFirst Corp says ‍board will promptly begin process to select a new CEO and will consider company's interim management arrangements​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
