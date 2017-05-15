版本:
BRIEF-UniFirst says CEO Croatti on temporary medical leave of absence

May 15 UniFirst Corp:

* UniFirst Corp president and CEO on temporary medical leave of absence

* UniFirst Corp - Ronald Croatti, CEO is on a temporary medical leave of absence as a result of significant complications associated with pneumonia

* UniFirst Corp - Ronald D. Croatti expected to face an extended recovery period and timing of his return is uncertain

* As timetable for Croatti's recovery becomes clearer, board of directors will further consider this interim governance plan

* UniFirst Corp - in Croatti's absence, in near term, UniFirst will be led by company's senior executive and management team Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
