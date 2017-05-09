版本:
BRIEF-Unifor says members at Lear Corp in Whitby ratified new collective agreement on May 7

May 9 Unifor:

* Unifor members at Lear Corporation in Whitby ratified a new collective agreement on May 7

* Ratification of new collective agreement secures assembly of GM Oshawa K2XX truck seats starting January 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
