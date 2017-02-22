版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 22日 星期三 21:47 BJT

BRIEF-Unilever sees 2017 core operating margin at upper end of guidance

Feb 22 Unilever Plc:

* Management of Unilever now expects core operating margin improvement for 2017 to be at upper end of its 40-80 basis points guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
