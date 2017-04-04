BRIEF-Unilife exploring bridge financing alternatives to fund ops on ongoing basis - SEC filing

April 4 Unilife Corp:
* Existing cash as of March 31 will not provide sufficient
liquidity to fund operations past week ending April 7 without co
falling below requirements of debt facilities
* As of March 31, 2017, company's unaudited cash balance was
approximately $6.3 million, including $2.4 million of restricted
cash
* Terminated employment of an aggregate of 51 employees at
its York, Pennsylvania, and King of Prussia, Pennsylvania
locations
* Company expects to record a charge related to terminated
employees of approximately $0.6 million in connection with
notice
* Company does not expect a material difference between cash
impact and charge to be recorded
* Because to date co has not obtained financing commitment
to fund operations on ongoing basis, co is exploring bridge
financing alternatives
* Bridge financing, if obtained, may be in form of DIP
financing related to proceeding concerning co under chapter 11
of U.S. Bankruptcy Code
* Received notice from a key customer for wearable injectors
that customer is putting program with co on hold for reasons
unrelated to co's products
* On April 4, issued notice to employees if co is
unsuccessful in obtaining financing, will be forced to
permanently close its facilities in Pennsylvania
* Unless co obtains financing to continue business
operations, it is expected that closure of facilities will occur
on or about June 4, 2017
