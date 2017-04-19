版本:
BRIEF-Union Bankshares Q1 earnings per share $0.44

April 19 Union Bankshares Corp:

* Union Bankshares reports first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.44

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly tax-equivalent net interest income was $69.1 million, a decrease of $2.4 million from Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
