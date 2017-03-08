BRIEF-Union Pacific expects weather challenges to reduce earnings in Q1 by about three to four cents per share

March 8 Union Pacific Corp
* Union Pacific expects recent weather challenges on western
part of network to reduce earnings in Q1 of 2017 by about three
to four cents per share
* Union Pacific also expects to incur approximately $30
million of weather related capital expenditures - SEC filing
