BRIEF-Unipixel, GIS execute agreement for development of touch sensors for flexible display

Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 21 Uni-Pixel Inc:
* Unipixel and GIS execute agreement for joint development of touch sensors for flexible display
* Uni-Pixel Inc - GIS will be responsible for integrating the sensors into the display stack
* Uni-Pixel Inc - to will be responsible for designing, manufacturing development stage sensors after GIS provides the specifications for sensor designs
* Uni-Pixel Inc - parties will share reliability and test data with one another Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.