版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 21日 星期三 19:40 BJT

BRIEF-Unipixel, GIS execute agreement for development of touch sensors for flexible display

June 21 Uni-Pixel Inc:

* Unipixel and GIS execute agreement for joint development of touch sensors for flexible display

* Uni-Pixel Inc - GIS will be responsible for integrating the sensors into the display stack

* Uni-Pixel Inc - to will be responsible for designing, manufacturing development stage sensors after GIS provides the specifications for sensor designs

* Uni-Pixel Inc - parties will share reliability and test data with one another Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐