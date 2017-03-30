版本:
BRIEF-UniPixel reports Q4 revenue of $1.4 million

March 30 Uni-Pixel Inc

* UniPixel reports year-end and fourth quarter 2016 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.16

* Q4 revenue $1.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $1.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expect deliveries to gradually ramp in first half of new year, with shipments accelerating in second half of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
