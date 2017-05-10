BRIEF-Unique Fabricating Inc reports Q1 earnings per share $0.21

May 10 Unique Fabricating Inc:

* Unique Fabricating Inc reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.90 to $0.94

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.23

* Q1 earnings per share $0.21

* Q1 revenue rose 19.7 percent to $47.9 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $183 million to $187 million

* Unique Fabricating Inc - declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share payable on June 7, 2017 for stockholders of record as of May 31, 2017