BRIEF-Unique Fabricating Inc reports Q1 earnings per share $0.21

May 10 Unique Fabricating Inc:
* Unique Fabricating Inc reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.90 to $0.94
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.23
* Q1 earnings per share $0.21
* Q1 revenue rose 19.7 percent to $47.9 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $183 million to $187 million
* Unique Fabricating Inc - declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share payable on June 7, 2017 for stockholders of record as of May 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
