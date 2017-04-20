BRIEF-uniQure announces it will not seek marketing authorization renewal for Glybera in Europe

April 20 uniQure NV

* uniQure announces it will not seek marketing authorization renewal for Glybera in Europe

* Marketing authorization for Glybera® to expire on October 25, 2017

* Maintains focus on core programs in Hemophilia B, Huntington's Disease and congestive heart failure

* Will continue to make product available to chiesi to treat any patients that are approved for treatment prior to October 25, 2017

* Expects to reduce future expenses related to product by about $2 million annually, beginning in 2018 and net of any payments to Chiesi