BRIEF-uniQure announces it will not seek marketing authorization renewal for Glybera in Europe

April 20 uniQure NV
* uniQure announces it will not seek marketing authorization
renewal for Glybera in Europe
* Marketing authorization for Glybera® to expire on October
25, 2017
* Maintains focus on core programs in Hemophilia B,
Huntington's Disease and congestive heart failure
* Will continue to make product available to chiesi to treat
any patients that are approved for treatment prior to October
25, 2017
* Expects to reduce future expenses related to product by
about $2 million annually, beginning in 2018 and net of any
payments to Chiesi
