1 天前
BRIEF-uniQure announces updated, long-term clinical data from ongoing Phase I/II Trial of AMT-060
图片视频
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月10日 / 下午5点28分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-uniQure announces updated, long-term clinical data from ongoing Phase I/II Trial of AMT-060

1 分钟阅读

July 10 (Reuters) - uniQure NV:

* uniQure announces updated, long-term clinical data from ongoing phase I/II trial of AMT-060 in patients with severe Hemophilia B

* No activation of T-Cell responses or loss of fix activity in any patient up to 18 months

* ‍AAV5-based AMT-060 remains safe and well-tolerated with up to a year and a half of follow-up​

* Second-dose cohort demonstrates dose response up to one year, with 84 percent reduction in spontaneous bleeds

* All but one patient in study across both cohorts required chronic infusions of prophylactic fix therapy at time of enrollment

* No patients across either cohort developed inhibitory antibodies against FIX, or demonstrated sustained AAV5 capsid-specific T-cell activation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar)

