公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 15日 星期三 20:47 BJT

BRIEF-Uniqure files for mixed shelf of $250 mln

March 15 Uniqure Nv:

* Uniqure NV files for mixed shelf of $250 million - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2mNxrZc) Further company coverage:
