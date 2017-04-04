BRIEF-Uniqure publishes data demonstrating wide distribution of AAV5 in the central nervous system

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 4 Uniqure NV:
* Uniqure NV -publication in gene therapy of data demonstrating widespread transduction in cns following direct injection of co's aav5 vector in large animal model
* Uniqure - expects to file an investigational new drug (ind) application for amt-130 in 2018
* Uniqure - varying doses of aav5 achieved predictable transduction of connected areas of brain
* Uniqure - data shows AAV5 is an effective vector for central nervous system and has potential for treatment of a wide range of neurological pathologies
* Uniqure - method of injection used was found to result in very controlled, accurate administration with no adverse events observed in non-human primates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm