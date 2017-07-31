FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Uniqure reacquires development and commercialization rights for gene therapy candidate in Hemophilia B
2017年7月31日 / 上午11点15分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Uniqure reacquires development and commercialization rights for gene therapy candidate in Hemophilia B

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 31 (Reuters) - Uniqure Nv

* Uniqure reacquires development and commercialization rights for its gene therapy candidate in Hemophilia B

* Uniqure - entered into an agreement with Chiesi Group to reacquire rights to co-develop and commercialize its Hemophilia B gene therapy in Europe and other select territories

* Uniqure - co will be responsible for all future development costs related to its Hemophilia B program, including about $3 million of expenses in 2017​

* Says agreement with Chiesi Group to also terminate their co-development and license agreement

* Uniqure NV - ‍continues to anticipate cash on hand will be sufficient to fund operations into 2019​

* Uniqure NV - expects to recognize in Q3 of 2017 remaining deferred revenue of about $14 million from non-refundable payments received from Chiesi in 2013.

* Uniqure says does not expect transaction will impact its previous cash guidance,; continues to anticipate cash on hand will be sufficient to fund operations into 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

