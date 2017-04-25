版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二

BRIEF-uniQure receives EMA agency priority medicines (PRIME) designation for AMT-060

April 25 Uniqure Nv:

* uniQure receives European Medicines Agency priority medicines (PRIME) designation for AMT-060 in Hemophilia B Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
