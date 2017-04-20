BRIEF-uniQure to not seek Glybera marketing authorization renewal in Europe

April 20 uniQure NV:
* uniQure announces it will not seek marketing authorization
renewal for Glybera in Europe
* Company maintains focus on core programs in Hemophilia B,
Huntington's Disease and congestive heart failure
* Marketing authorization for Glybera to expire on October
25, 2017
* Glybera's usage has been extremely limited and do not
envision patient demand increasing materially in years ahead
* uniQure - as a result of withdrawal of Glybera, expects to
reduce future expenses related to product by about $2 million
annually, beginning in 2018
* Continues to expect its existing cash resources will be
sufficient to fund operations into 2019
