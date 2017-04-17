版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 18日 星期二

BRIEF-Unisys reaffirms full year 2017 revenue guidance

April 17 Unisys Corp:

* Reaffirms previously provided full year 2017 financial guidance for revenue of $2.65 billion - $2.75 billion

* Reaffirms previously provided full year 2017 financial guidance for adjusted free cash flow of $130 million - $170 million Source text - bit.ly/2oFkgJp Further company coverage:
