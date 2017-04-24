版本:
BRIEF-Unisys reports Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.30

April 24 Unisys Corp

* Unisys announces first-quarter 2017 financial results, re-affirms full-year financial guidance

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.30

* Q1 loss per share $0.65

* Sees FY revenue $2.65 billion to $2.75 billion

* Q1 revenue $665 million versus i/b/e/s view $629.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $-1.37, revenue view $2.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
