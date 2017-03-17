版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 18日 星期六 05:26 BJT

BRIEF-Unisys says CEO 2016 total compensation was $5.9 mln

March 17 Unisys Corp

* Unisys Corp says CEO Peter A. Altabef's 2016 total compensation was $5.9 million versus $6.2 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐