BRIEF-Unisys selected to participate in US army program for cloud hosting services

June 14 Unisys Corp

* Unisys selected to participate in us army program for cloud hosting services worth up to $247 million

* Unisys Corp - three-year accent BOA will provide a vehicle for organizations within army to transition workloads and applications to cloud Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
