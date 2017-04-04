BRIEF-Unit Corp acquires oil & gas assets in its Hoxbar core area in western Oklahoma

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 4 Unit Corp:
* Unit Corp announces agreements to acquire oil & gas assets in its Hoxbar core area in western Oklahoma and to sell common stock through an at-the-market offering
* Purchase price for transaction is about $57 million in cash plus 180 net acres in McClain County
* Acquisition adds approximately 8,300 net acres to Unit Petroleum's Hoxbar core area in southwestern Oklahoma
* Says to sell shares of company's common stock up to an aggregate offering price of $100 million
* To use any net proceeds from sale of shares to fund acquisitions, future capital expenditures, repay amounts outstanding under its revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm