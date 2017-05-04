版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 19:40 BJT

BRIEF-Unit Corp Q1 earnings per share $0.31

May 4 Unit Corp

* Unit Corporation reports 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.31

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $175.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $180.2 million

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.15 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
