BRIEF-Unit Corp to acquire oil & gas assets in its Hoxbar core area in Western Oklahoma

April 4 Unit Corp

* Unit Corporation announces agreements to acquire oil & gas assets in its Hoxbar core area in Western Oklahoma and to sell common stock through an at-the-market offering

* Purchase price is approximately $57 million in cash plus

* Acquisition adds approximately 8,300 net acres to unit petroleum's Hoxbar core area in southwestern Oklahoma

* Unit Corp says to sell shares of company's common stock up to an aggregate offering price of $100 million

* Unit Corp - to use any net proceeds to fund acquisitions, future capital expenditures, repay amounts outstanding under its revolving credit facility