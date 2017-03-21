版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 21日 星期二 23:05 BJT

BRIEF-UNITED AIRLINES ANNOUNCES FULLY REDESIGNED SECURITY CHECKPOINT AT NEWARK LIBERTY

March 21 United Continental Holdings Inc

* UNITED AIRLINES MODERNIZES AIRPORT SCREENING EXPERIENCE WITH DEBUT OF FULLY REDESIGNED SECURITY CHECKPOINT AT NEWARK LIBERTY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
