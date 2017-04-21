BRIEF-United Airlines enters second amendment to employment agreement with CEO Oscar Munoz

BRIEF-IBC conference success IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel
* IBC conference success; IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 21 United Continental Holdings Inc -
* United Continental Holdings - on april 21, co, united airlines entered second amendment to employment agreement with ceo oscar munoz - sec filing
* United Continental-2nd amendment removes provisions in employment agreement related to future appointment of munoz as chairman of board
* United Continental Holdings - second amendment leaves future determinations related to chairman position to discretion of board Source text: (bit.ly/2p0wQTC) Further company coverage:
* Initiated a search to identify a candidate to succeed Roger Woeller as chief executive officer of Blumetric
* Announces pricing of $50 million of 5.75 pct convertible notes due 2022