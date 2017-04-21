版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 22日 星期六 04:52 BJT

BRIEF-United Airlines enters second amendment to employment agreement with CEO Oscar Munoz

April 21 United Continental Holdings Inc -

* United Continental Holdings - on april 21, co, united airlines entered second amendment to employment agreement with ceo oscar munoz - sec filing

* United Continental-2nd amendment removes provisions in employment agreement related to future appointment of munoz as chairman of board

* United Continental Holdings - second amendment leaves future determinations related to chairman position to discretion of board Source text: (bit.ly/2p0wQTC) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐