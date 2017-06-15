版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 16日 星期五 00:28 BJT

BRIEF-United Airlines expands roles for three memebers of executive leadership team

June 15 United Airlines:

* Brett Hart will assume newly created position of executive vice president, chief administrative officer and general counsel

* Says ‍Andrew Nocella has been named executive vice president and chief commercial officer

* Named Linda Jojo executive vice president, technology and chief digital officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
