BRIEF-‍united Airlines says beginning this fall, carrier will take new steps to elevate customer experience at Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport​

June 27 United Continental Holdings Inc

* ‍united Airlines says beginning this fall, carrier will take new steps to elevate customer experience at Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport​

* United Airlines​ says the ‍move will take effect Oct. 29 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
