2017年 5月 9日

BRIEF-United Airlines says increases service between San Francisco and 18 destinations

May 8 United Airlines:

* United Airlines increases service between San Francisco and 18 destinations

* Will convert select regional jet flights to larger mainline aircraft in ten markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
