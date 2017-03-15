版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 15日 星期三 20:45 BJT

BRIEF-United Airlines sees 2017 consolidated capacity up 2.5-3.5 pct

March 15 United Continental Holdings Inc

* United Airlines - sees 2017 consolidated capacity up 2.5 percent to 3.5 percent

* United Airlines - sees 2017 total CASM up 5.6 percent to 7.2 percent

* United Airlines - sees 2017 total non-fuel CASM up 2.5 percent to 3.5 percent

* United Airlines - expecting positive y-o-y PRASM growth in Q2 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2mJ6DI8) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐