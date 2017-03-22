BRIEF-United Bancshares, Benchmark Bancorp enter plan of merger on March 22 - SEC filing

BRIEF-Renault planning to buy some French R&D activities of Intel
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
March 22 United Bancshares Inc
* United Bancshares Inc - on March 22 co, Benchmark Bancorp entered into an agreement and plan of merger - SEC filing
* United Bancshares Inc - all-cash transaction is valued at $29.5 million
* United Bancshares Inc - boards of directors of United and Benchmark have approved merger, bank merger and merger agreement - SEC filing
* United Bancshares Inc - pursuant to agreement united will purchase from Benchmark all of issued and outstanding shares of Benchmark
* United Bancshares Inc - pursuant to agreement, Benchmark will merge with and into united with united being surviving entity
* United Bancshares Inc - upon termination of merger agreement, Benchmark may be required to pay united a termination fee of $1.3 million Source text: (bit.ly/2nDzjF6) Further company coverage:
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
DUBAI/FRANKFURT, May 24 Dubai's Emaar Malls will buy a 51 percent stake in e-commerce fashion website Namshi from Germany's Rocket Internet for $151 million as competition for technology deals heats up in the Middle East.
HELSINKI, May 24 Finnish mobile game maker Supercell has acquired a majority stake in London-based game studio Space Ape, the British company said on its website.