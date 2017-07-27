FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 天前
BRIEF-United Bankshares announces second quarter results
2017年7月27日 / 中午12点16分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-United Bankshares announces second quarter results

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - United Bankshares Inc

* United Bankshares announces earnings for the second quarter and first half of 2017

* Q2 earnings per share $0.37

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says ‍net interest income for q2 of 2017 was $136.2 million, which was an increase of $33.5 million or 33% from q2 of 2016​

* Says modest dilution to tangible book value per share, due to cardinal acquisition, is expected to be earned back in less than 3 yrs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

